ACENT (ACE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACENT has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $1.34 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ACE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

