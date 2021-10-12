ACoconut 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,969.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $596,190.23 and approximately $62,969.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00041960 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.