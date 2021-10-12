Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,540 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.44% of Activision Blizzard worth $272,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $5,008,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,681. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $88.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

