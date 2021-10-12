Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Hits New 52-Week High at $209.93

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $209.93 and last traded at $209.09, with a volume of 3535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.82.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

