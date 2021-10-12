ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,671 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.45% of ACV Auctions worth $57,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $72,199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,240,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 399.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $641,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,875 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,708 in the last three months.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.