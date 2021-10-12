Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,760,000 after acquiring an additional 256,177 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,035,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $8,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.25. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,087. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

