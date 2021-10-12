Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADEVF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADEVF stock remained flat at $$17.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

