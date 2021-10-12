AdEx Network (ADX) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $68.69 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00222898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00094139 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,625,721 coins and its circulating supply is 131,183,245 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

