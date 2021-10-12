Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,365 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $108,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,324,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Adobe by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $577.11. 23,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,473. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $630.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $274.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

