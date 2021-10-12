Adshares Price Up 3.2% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $23.35 million and $157,870.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00067827 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,634,559 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.