Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.67

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $5.79. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 321 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advanced Info Service Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 15.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.15%.

About Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

