Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Shares Down 0.5%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69.

About Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI)

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

