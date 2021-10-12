AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

ASIX opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvanSix stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of AdvanSix worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

