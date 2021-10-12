Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.89.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.45. 166,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,867. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.90. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

