Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $201.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 100,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 236,260 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.