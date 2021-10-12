AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOLO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $31.87.

