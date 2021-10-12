Aedifica’s (AEDFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

AEDFF remained flat at $$146.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $121.35 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.26.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

