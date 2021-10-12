Aedifica’s (AEDFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Monday, August 16th.

AEDFF stock remained flat at $$146.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.26. Aedifica has a 12-month low of $121.35 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

