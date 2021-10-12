Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $19,900.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $19,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AEHR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,299. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $471.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

AEHR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

