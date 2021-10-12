Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 106.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Affimed stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,215 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth $8,060,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 816,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

