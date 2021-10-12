Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,979.70 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $19,979.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 6,080 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $81,350.40.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $4,329.28.

AFBI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

