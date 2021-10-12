Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Shares Down 2%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.16 and last traded at $87.15. Approximately 6,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFTPF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Afterpay to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

