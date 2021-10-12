Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,612,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE A opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.