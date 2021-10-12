Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $33,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,202. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day moving average of $148.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

