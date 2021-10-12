Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock opened at $268.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

