Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

NYSE APD traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.40. 1,265,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,321. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

