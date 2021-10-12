Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.34.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.73. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock worth $331,067,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.