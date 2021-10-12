Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €131.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €131.00 ($154.12) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €130.69 ($153.76).

AIR stock opened at €113.82 ($133.91) on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.31.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

