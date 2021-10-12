Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

EADSY opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

