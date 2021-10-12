Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.71

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.55. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 114,384 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

