Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.71

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.55. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 114,384 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.