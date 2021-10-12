Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AKRTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

