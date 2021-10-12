AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Lowered to C$1.85 at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AKT.A traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,921. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.02.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

