Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11,032.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,026 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

