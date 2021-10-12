Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $266.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.86.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $214.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $253.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,699. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

