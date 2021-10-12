Alchemy Pay Market Cap Achieves $192.40 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $192.40 million and approximately $39.01 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.72 or 0.00207753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00127513 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00128762 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002182 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

