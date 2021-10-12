Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

