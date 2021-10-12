Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Up to $30.18

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.18, but opened at $31.13. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $529.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alerus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

