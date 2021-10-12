Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.57. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 456,882 shares changing hands.

AXU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of $226.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 213.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

