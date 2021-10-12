Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Trading Down 0.9%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62.

