Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.50 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $10.50 billion and $430.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00095882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.86 or 0.00415004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00034065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,686,886,645 coins and its circulating supply is 6,142,399,419 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

