Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.31. 4,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 260,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 336,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after buying an additional 388,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 368,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 126,447 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 76,596 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.