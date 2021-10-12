Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.08

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 6974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,746 shares of company stock worth $6,243,705.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $2,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $15,908,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $6,336,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $7,164,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

