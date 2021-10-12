Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

ALLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,274. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. Allakos has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allakos by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Allakos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allakos by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.9% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

