AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the September 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,402 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,525 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter.

ACV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.60. 20,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

