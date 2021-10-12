Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Holdings Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Allison Transmission worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 334.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.