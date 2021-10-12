Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at JMP Securities

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

