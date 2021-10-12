AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that AlloVir will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $446,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $306,344.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AlloVir by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

