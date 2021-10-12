AllSafe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $221.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $360,504.43 and approximately $221.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00042084 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

