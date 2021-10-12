Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,497,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.83% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,779,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,931,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $204.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.80. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

