Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 1,492 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75.

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. 217,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 481.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

